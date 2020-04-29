Lakehead Public Schools community mourns death of 14-year-old homicide victim

The Lakehead Public Schools community in Thunder bay is mourning the death of 14-year-old Kayleigh Ivall, who was identified by the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) on Wednesday as the victim of the city's latest homicide.

A spokesperson with the school board confirmed that Ivall was a Lakehead Public Schools student.

"Lakehead Public Schools is sending condolences to Kaleigh's family and friends. Our Tragic Events Team is actively supporting both students and staff," read a written statement provided to CBC by Bruce Nugent, the spokesperson for Lakehead Public Schools.

Ivall was reported to be missing by police on Monday morning, April 27, after she was last seen the night prior, on Sunday, at Claude E. Garton Public School around 8 p.m.

Police said an investigation into her death began in the afternoon hours of Monday, April 27 after police were notified of the possible discovery of a body in the area of Arundel Street near Lyon Boulevard.

Police escalated the sudden death investigation to a homicide investigation on Tuesday, and identified Ivall as the victim on Wednesday after "consultation with next of kin".

A post-mortem is being scheduled to take place in Toronto, police said in a written release on Wednesday.