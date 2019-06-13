'Voice in decision-making builds trust': Lakehead Public Schools crafts new Indigenous trustee role

Board members with Lakehead Public Schools will vote June 25 on a motion to add a new seat to the trustee table for an Indigenous representative, who will be chosen by First Nation leaders in in northwestern Ontario communities which share an Education Services Agreement (ESA) with the board.

"It's making a strong statement to the community that Lakehead District School Board values our First Nation partners," said Sherri-Lynne Pharand, a superintendent of education with the board which employs more than 840 teaching staff and has a total enrolment of approximately 13,000 elementary and secondary school students in Armstrong, Kakabeka Falls, Thunder Bay and the surrounding rural areas.

"Having a voice in decision-making helps to build trust with the community, and while they have the same duties and responsibilities as all elected trustees, they also will be able to really bring forward the voice of our First Nation students and our First Nations communities that we work with in order to ensure that we're all working together to meet the needs of youth," she said.

'Really important to be inclusive'

The suggestion for the new position came from the board's Aboriginal Education Advisory Committee, and was inspired by the calls to action included in the final report of the national Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Sherri-Lynne Pharand, a superintendent of education with Lakehead Public Schools in Thunder Bay, Ont., says they hope to have a new Indigenous trustee position filled by September 30.

"It says how in the past, unless people gave up their Aboriginal identity they weren't allowed to participate fully in Canadian political society so I think it's also an important step towards reconciliation."

Fewer than 100 students are covered by the ESA "which basically means that their parents or guardians live in a First Nation community and they attend a provincial [provincially-funded] school", said Pharand.

But she noted that "one in every five students at Lakehead Public Schools voluntarily identifies as First Nations, Metis or Inuit and therefore it's really important to be inclusive of the changing demographics of the board."

If trustees approve the motion to create the Indigenous trustee position, the First Nations will be asked to submit the name of the successful candidate by September 30 to allow the person to join the board shortly after the new school year begins.