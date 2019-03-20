The women's Nordic ski team from Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ont., are celebrating after winning the national team title Tuesday at the Canadian Colleges and Universities Nordic Championships (CCUNC) in Gatineau, Quebec.

"The women's team victory is a huge exclamation mark on our season and a true mark for how well our ladies came together and performed at the biggest race of the year," Thunderwolves coach Adam Kates stated in a written release.

He said cross-country skier Alannah MacLean was "on point all week", finishing first overall in the 30 km classic race, as well as being named to the Canadian team competing at the World Cup in Quebec City, beginning March 22.

MacLean also finished second in the individual 1.3 km skate sprint and earned the overall individual CCUNC title for her performance in the events.

"It was amazing to see," Kates said.

Shaylynn Lowen placed fifth in the same event while Malcolm Thompson from the men's team placed fourth in the 1.4 km skate sprint.

"They worked together as a team to claim the overall title," Kates added, "Such a strong force - it was an absolutely amazing end to what was a great championship for our team."