Lakehead University, Impala Canada launch new mining research project

A new research project at Lakehead University could have a major impact on the mining sector.

The five-year project will see Lakehead not only create new industrial research chair in mineral exploration, but also work with Impala Canada to develop new ways of analyzing mineral deposits.

"A major challenge for researchers in the mining industry is effective techniques to distinguish potential host rocks from those that are barren," said Moira McPherson, Lakehead's president and vice-chancellor. "State-of-the-art analytical equipment located at Lakehead will help us to develop an enhanced understanding of the geology and the genesis of mineralization."

To that end, Lakehead will create a new industrial research chair in mineral exploration. Peter Hollings, chair of Lakehead's geology department, will take on that role.

Hollings and his team will work with Impala Canada to "analyze nickel, copper, and platinum group elements and the associated geological attributes near the Lac Des Iles mine and surrounding area," a media release states. "The results will lead to new analytical models that will accelerate the exploration and mining of these strategic minerals, potentially reducing the development time of new mine sites."

The province announced more than $690,000 in funding for the project on Thursday. In addition, funding is coming from Lakehead, Impala Canada, and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council; McPherson said total funding for the five-year project is about $2.1 million.

"This project will help both Ontario and Canadian mining companies enhance exploration efficiency by reducing the time and capital costs required in the discovery of mineral resources," McPherson said.

Nine jobs in Thunder Bay will also be created through the project.

"The project has the potential to extend northern Ontario's presence in the world, global mining sector," Ontario Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines Greg Rickford said. "I've had meetings with the undersecretary of commerce in the United States about our critical mineral profile and the exciting opportunity all across northern Ontario. We are a destination, and it isn't just because the commodity markets are hot."

"It's because critical minerals … are not just here in quality and quantity in northern Ontario, but of course, our labour standards, and our commitment to working with Indigenous communities, and building capacity in every part of in every sense of the mining spectrum is now part of our value proposition."