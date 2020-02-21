Lakehead law students head to national mock trial competition

Students from Lakehead University's Bora Laskin Faculty of Law will be competing for the Sopinka Cup in March, after successfully winning the Arnup Cup earlier this month.

Both the Sopinka Cup and Arnup Cup are mock trial advocacy competitions, where law schools across the province and the country compete.

Justin Blanco and Justis Danto-Clancy, students in the Faculty of Law, won the Arnup Cup mock trial competition after successfully rising to the challenge of defending their fictional client.

"I think it's the single best way to hone your advocacy skills," said Blanco, a third year law student with the Bora Laskin Faculty of Law, in an interview with CBC. "It's very unlike what you typically do in law school, which is read cases, so it's a great opportunity to actually get involved in a case."

Lakehead "throws it weight behind practical education"

Both students said the experience was a great opportunity for them to put their practical skills to the test.

"There's no substitute for standing in front of a judge and making an argument and there's no substitute for feeling the pressure of being objected to and having to think on your feet," said Danto-Clancy, a second year law student with the Bora Laskin Faculty of Law.

This is the second year in a row that Lakehead law students have brought home the cup, and Danto-Clany thinks it speaks to the kind of education students receive at their school.

"Lakehead really throws it weight behind practical education," he said. "That's really what we believe sets us apart from other law schools in Ontario and Canada, and it's nice to have that strategy vindicated at competitions like this."

When it came to strategy, it wasn't all classroom oriented. Danto-Clancy and Blanco worked with coaches, who are practitioners in Thunder Bay, leading up to the competition, one of which is an Arnup Cup winner too.

"Amanda (Gallo) was on the winning Arnup team last year," said Danto-Clancy. "She is very generous and gives back to the school, and I know it means a lot to her that we are able to carry the mantel forward."

Blanco and Danto-Clancy will be traveling to Ottawa for the Sopinka Cup next month to compete in the mock trial competition on the national stage.