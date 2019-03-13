Lakehead hockey star wins bronze with Canada in Russia

A hockey player from Thunder Bay, Ont., played a key roll in Canada's bronze medal performance at a university tournament in Russia this month.

Lakehead University Thunderwolves forward Daniel Del Paggio scored one goal and one assist in the bronze medal game to help lead Canada to a 3-0 victory over Kazakhstan.

Del Paggio was playing for Canada at the FISU Winter Universiade in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk; the event is like a mini Olympics for university athletes, said John Payetta the manager of operations and communications for Lakehead University hockey.

Del Paggio was chosen for the national team after a great season at Lakehead, Payetta said.

"He led our team in scoring. He won the Molson Cup trophy. You get that by accumulating the most three-stars-of-the-game points after Thunderwolves home games. So he was clearly our best player."

The Universidade takes place every two years, Payetta said, and this is the first year that players were chosen from right across Canada. Previously, the three Canadian university hockey conferences took turns selecting the team.

"We haven't had a player on the team since 2011, and prior to that, we had a handful of players back in the program's heydey back in 2005, so it's quite an accomplishment," he said.

This year's tournament opened with a five-game round robin, which Canada dominated, Payetta said. The team made the medal round with a 4-1 record but lost to Russia 5-1 in the semi-finals.

Russia went on to win the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Slovakia.