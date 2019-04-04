Late on a Friday afternoon, Sanjana Sharma, clipboard in hand, is rounding up students at the bus stop outside of Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ont.

As they line up, she checks their student IDs before they step onto a rented yellow school bus.

It's the grocery bus, a pilot program launched at Lakehead in the fall of 2018, which gives students free rides to and from stores, in an effort to fight food insecurity on campus.

And for Shaheen Rafilal and Samidha Kalia, a pair of masters students and housemates, who choose seats at the front of the bus, it's a big help.

"As international students, we haven't got a car yet, and the [city] transit takes a really long time for us," said Rafilal, explaining that if a bus is missed, they could be in for a half-hour wait in cold weather for the next one.

"And we cannot carry heavy stuff," she added.

The grocery bus makes life "way easier" said Kalia. "Super easy."

Sanjana Sharma is the coordinator for Students Feeding Change at Lakehead, which is a project of the organization Meal Exchange Canada. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

Study shows high rates of food insecurity at Lakehead

It's the kind of response organizers were hoping to hear when they launched the pilot project this school year, initially with four trips over a one-month stint, and then with a second four-trip phase which wrapped up near the end of March.

"A group of stakeholders ... brainstormed, and thought this would be a good service for the students," said Sharma, the coordinator for Students Feeding Change at Lakehead, a branch of the larger organization Meal Exchange Canada.

"Food insecurity rates are pretty high at Lakehead."

The concern about Lakehead in particular, stems from a report compiled by the organization surveying students on five Canadian campuses. It found that of those schools, Lakehead had one of the highest rates, with close to 50 per cent of those surveyed indicating that they'd experienced at least moderate food insecurity.

Indigenous and international students were found to be disproportionately affected, she said, and transportation was identified as one of the barriers to accessing good food.

Aalok Nerurkar, who was volunteering to help run the grocery bus service, said the majority of the students using it have been international students like himself. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

International students frequent riders

Over the course of the year, the grocery bus, which is run by Meal Exchange Canada, in partnership with the Thunder Bay and Area Food Strategy, the Lakehead University Student Union and Lakehead International, was used by a high percentage of international students in particular, said Aalok Nerurkar, an international student himself, who volunteered to help run the trip.

International students — a rapidly growing segment of the student population — can face all kinds of challenges when they first arrive, he said, from adjusting to Canadian foods to battling the weather.

"If we can help even a little bit, that counts," he said, adding that international students who come on exchanges, or for shorter periods, would also not get a bus pass through their student fees.

The bus was also complimented by other programs, such as eating on a budget workshops, and opportunities to connect with dieticians from the local health unit.

However, while it was appreciated by the students who did use the service, there are some kinks to be worked out if it's to return next year, Sharma explained.

While the service is appreciated by the students who use it, usage numbers were far from capacity. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

Program success to be examined

For one thing, ridership numbers on the bus were well below capacity. It served approximately 40 students in each phase, she said, adding that they need to find ways to reach more students.

The service also isn't adequately serving students who live off-campus, Sharma said, since the service drops students back off at the university, still leaving them with a trip home on transit, laden with groceries. Most international students live off-campus, she said.

Those are the kinds of things organizers will now consider, Sharma said, as they assess the program, and decide what improvements might be made if it's to return in the fall.

Ruhani Pathak and Rajpreet Sohal, both students from India studying at Lakehead, said without the grocery bus, they would have had to plan their entire day around a grocery trip like this one. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

Rajpreet Ruhani, a mechanical engineering student from India who also works for Lakehead International, said he hopes it will. He said throughout the year, he's been trying to encourage others to use the "amazing service."

"And I would say there should be more information provided to students that they should come on this bus ... they should be doing more marketing, social media."

"I would say [the bus] should be run again and again."