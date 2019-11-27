New roads, clearcutting part of 10-year plan for Lakehead Forest

The first year of operations in a decade-long work plan for the Lakehead, Dog River-Matawin and Black Spruce Forests is now available for the public.

The plan will see nearly five million cubic metres of fibre harvested from the Lakehead Forest, which surrounds Thunder Bay, and includes a number of recreational lakes. The forest unit roughly runs from Northern Lights Lake in the west, south to the Canada-US Border, north to Dog Lake and east to the end of the Sibley Peninsula.

The plan also calls for about 100 km of roads to be built over the next decade to support forestry operations. The vast majority of those roads would be left in place when logging is complete.

The Lakehead Forest plan also calls for the area to be slowly brought back to pre-industrial condition. That requires harvesting more balsam fir and hardwood species, reducing their abundance in the area. It would allow for more coniferous trees and jackpine to regrow.

The plan notes there is a shortage of red and white pine in the Lakehead area, which will take more than a century to regrow. The use of herbicides will help achieve growth of specific species, while also destroying some underbrush. White birch is also a species being targeted in the plan for reduction.

For years, blueberry pickers have said herbicides have negatively affected wild blueberry plants. The plan acknowledges those concerns, but notes it will attempt to minimize any impact on blueberry bushes.

One challenge in the Lakehead Forest is the average age of tree — they're typically older, with many trees not ideal age for harvest. Proximity to camps and seasonal properties also pose an issue, the report noted, with particular buffer zones required to ease the aesthetic concerns of cottage owners because clear cuts.

Part of the plan calls for seven specific areas designated for moose habitat. Much of the harvested area will also be regenerated naturally, with less than a third designated for the replanting of trees.

The Lakehead Forest is managed, along with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, by Greenmantle Forest Inc.