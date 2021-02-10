Lakehead District School Board preparing for fall with ventilation upgrades, outdoor classrooms
Capital work planned at 3 schools with estimated cost of about $1 million
As they mark the end to an unprecedented academic year, one Thunder Bay school board is drawing up plans for a safe return to the classroom in September.
Students at Thunder Bay schools spent the final four months of the school year learning online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit had directed schools to close to in-person learning at the start of March, and then the province ordered all Ontario schools to operate remotely from mid-April through the end of June.
Lakehead District School Board superintendent of business Kirsti Alaksa said air quality and ventilation have been a focus over the past year, and will continue.
Alaksa said the board is working with the Ministry of Education to ensure ventilation systems are working well in the schools, which includes assessments at all sites throughout the summer.
"We are doing some capital work over the summer. There's three sites that we are recommissioning," she said. "That's going to be about $1 million there that we're going to be upgrading those schools."
Alaksa said measures to improve ventilation include the purchase of portable air filtration units that can be moved into classrooms, upgraded HVAC filters, duct cleaning and disinfecting.
All schools have automation systems, she added.
Alaksa said the board is also looking at expanding the construction of outdoor classrooms at schools.
"It's something that's been happening over the years and this year we really did see a lot of use and need for them in the fall and when weather permits," she said.
