Lakehead University extends winter study break after cyber attack

Lakehead University has extended its winter study break until Friday, Feb. 26 due to last week's cyber attack.

The attack began Tuesday, and targeted Lakehead-owned servers and computers. The university's IT staff, along with cybersecurity experts brought in to help resolve the attack, continue to investigate.

Lakehead announced in a media release on Saturday that it will extend the winter break by four days, with classes resuming Friday, Feb. 26.

Students had signed a petition to extend the break due to the attack.

Further changes to the academic calendar may also be implemented, pending discussions with faculties and the university senate.

The media release also states a number of services - including Gmail, Zoom, Lakehead's website, and the university's distance learning platform - have been restored.

Lakehead advised any employees working on a university-owned computer at home to not bring that computer back to either the Thunder Bay or Orillia campuses. Doing so could pose a risk to the computer, Lakehead said.