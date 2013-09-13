Climate change not well-enough understood, Lakehead University researchers say

A new study completed by researchers at Lakehead University shows climate change education is lacking in Canada.

"The vast majority of Canadians, 85 per cent, are certain that climate change is happening," said Ellen Field, a post-doctoral researcher at Lakehead University and one of the study's authors.

Further, 79 per cent of respondents said they were concerned about the impacts of climate change, and 78 per cent believe climate change poses risks to Canadians.

"However, while there is this understanding of the risk and the concern, only 51 per cent of Canadians felt well-informed about climate change," Field said, adding that the study included questions about climate change and policy, and 43 per cent of respondents failed the test.

Most teachers in Canada also feel schools should be doing more to teach students about climate change; the teachers themselves also indicated they need professional development and more classroom time to properly educate their students about the issue.

Field said the study also shows that almost half of students in Grades 7-12 don't believe there's a way for humans to reverse the effects of climate change.

"That's particularly concerning, when we think about that kind of mindset," she said. "I think this is a moment where educators need to respond, especially policy-makers, to this moment."

"This is a crucial learning moment. Our data shows that there's gaps, and we need to, as adults, take action, however we can, to ensure that we can provide learning opportunities for young people to the best of our abilities."

The study also makes some recommendations to that end, Field said.

"Our ministries of education should release policy statements on climate change education," she said. "We also recommend that curriculum needs to be revised to embed core climate change expectations across subjects, not just in science, as well as providing teachers with some of this current national, provincial climate data, and providing funding for professional development."