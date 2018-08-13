Lakehead researcher gets $400K to study climate change impacts

A Lakehead University professor in the Faculty of Natural Resources Management has been awarded nearly half a million dollars to study the impact of climate change on the boreal forest.

Han Chen, who teaches at the Thunder Bay, Ont., campus, received $440,000 from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada; he will work with a team comprised of researchers from Lakehead, the University of Alberta and the University of Winnipeg.

"We'll use this information to understand whether the timber supply in the boreal forest has been affected by climate change — if it's been affected in the past — and, with ongoing climate change, how does it affect the timber supply in the future," Chen told CBC.

"There is a lack of knowledge to guide forest managers in mitigating climate change impacts, and that is where we can be of assistance," he added in a statement.

For the past century, according to Natural Resources Canada, the country's managed forests have been significant carbon sinks, meaning they absorb far more carbon from the atmosphere than they produce. This helps mitigate the impact of human activities, such as burning fossil fuels, on the environment.

However, recently the agency says some forests have become sources of carbon in the atmosphere due to an increasing number of forest fires and due to insect infestations, which lead to decay.

Chen and his team will use data from the past six decades to try and model how the forest will change in the 21st century. They'll also try to figure out how to slow the change.

Chen and his team members are funded to conduct their research for three years.