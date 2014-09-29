Lakehead Canoe Club seeks help to navigate difficult financial waters

The Lakehead Canoe Club is seeking financial help as it works to overcome a loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing work at the Boulevard Lake dam.

The club has been operating on Boulevard Lake since 1981 and earns revenue through program fees, festival services and rentals.

However, Volker Kromm, the president of the club, said due to the pandemic and the draining of Boulevard Lake to allow for repairs to the dam, no revenues have been brought in this year, and the $15,000 the club puts aside every year to cover overhead costs has been spent.

"We're a not-for-profit, and so we marginally survive from year to year," Kromm said. "With the dam situation and the improvements there, there was a number of years where there was a lot of uncertainty."

"Now, with the coming of the pandemic, it was the final blow, because not only are we not allowed to have youth programs, there's no water," he said. "There are also no opportunities south of the border to use our services."

"It quickly depletes our meagre resources."

Kromm said the club is hoping to raise at least $15,000 to cover overhead costs, and an appeal has gone out to club members.

In addition, the club is asking the city to hold off on collecting money owed, such as taxes, for the time being.

"I'm not saying we shouldn't be paying taxes," Kromm. "When we're looking at an annual taxation of $5,000-plus a year, plus lease fees, plus insurance, it's very expensive."

Anyone looking to support the club can contact the club through its website.