More than a dozen research projects at Lakehead University have been given the green light after receiving a federal grant of over $757,000.

The funding comes from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC).

According to a written release, Dr. Alana Saulnier, an assistant professor in Interdisciplinary Studies at the university's Orillia campus, is receiving $62,866 to analyze Canadian police body-worn camera policies in comparison with international policies over the next two years.

"This research is one of the first major empirical investigations exploring the use and impacts of body-worn cameras in Canada," Saulnier stated in her research proposal.

The Thunder Bay Police have just completed a five-month long pilot project on body-worn-cameras and are looking at continuing it.

The federal grant is also expected to help Dr. Katherin Kortes Miller, an assistant professor with the university's School of Social Work and the palliative care lead at the Centre for Education and Research on Aging and and Health, conduct a two year research to examine medical assistance in dying in Ontario.

"The purpose of this project is to contribute to our understanding of the experience of family and friends who accompany a loved one throughout their dying process involving medical assistance in dying in the province of Ontario," she said.

Another research underway at the university is helping to establish a network of "living-laboratories" to examine issues of importance to people and their environments in the Lake Superior watershed.

The three year project will partner with the University of Minnesota Duluth, Algoma University as well as First Nations and community organizations to look at how post secondary institutions might play a stronger role in advancing sustainability goals in the Lake Superior Watershed.

Dr. Sonia Mastrangelo, the associate professor in Education and co-investigator Dr. Meridith Lovell-Johnston, will use Indigenous research methodologies to develop new knowledge and understanding of self-regulation practices and literacy development.