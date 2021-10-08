Brewing up new options for Thunder Bay craft beer enthusiasts

There is a new kid in town when it comes to Thunder Bay's craft beer scene.

The Lakehead Beer Company has opened its doors in the city's north core on Park Avenue.

Angus Reid and Lucas Goerzen are the co-owners of the new business.

Reid said he and Goerzen met in 2015, when they began working together at another local brewery as primary production.

Goerzen began working on a business plan to start a brewery and Reid signed on.

Goerzen said they "bounced around" a lot until they found a place with enough space for their vision.

Some customers drop by to chat with the Lakehead Beer co-owners. (photo: Gord Ellis/CBC)

The thee-year journey has now ended with the pair opening a brewery and tap house on Park Avenue. The plan is to have a restaurant inside the building as well as a patio for summer use.

A hole had to be cut in the floor of the companies Park ave. space to fit the fermenters. (photo: Gord Ellis/CBC)

The company has six fermenters and eight brite tanks. Reid said they were bought from a Chinese manufacturer that makes high quality brewing equipment.

"They're really up and coming on the global market for this stuff," he said, adding a hole was cut into the floor of the building to fit the fermenters.

The business owners did some research and visited a brewery with the same system. (photo: Gord Ellis/CBC)

Reid said the weight of the brewing equipment, including the brite tanks, meant reinforcing the floor due to the weight of them. The interior of the building was also stripped of some plaster to reveal the stone work and brick.

The Lakehead Beer company plans to serve its beer directly from the brite tanks. (photo: Gord Ellis/CBC)

Goerzen said the company is brewing a few beers the owners really enjoy themselves, including an American Brown called Deep Cuts and another named In the Ground, which is a collaboration with St. Paul Roastery.

The company will be selling its beer at the brewery on Park Ave. (photo: Gord Ellis/CBC)

Reid said now that they have opened, the next phase will include "ironing the kinks out" and learning the day-to-day of managing a tap room.

"We've brought on a skeleton crew to help us operate the tap room," he said. "But as we see how things are working, that will determine our ... hours of operation going forward."