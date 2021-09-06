Katie Ulakovic named assistant coach of Lakehead University men's basketball team

The Lakehead University Thunderwolves men's basketball team has named a new assistant coach, the first woman to take on the role in the program's history.

Katie Ulakovic joins the team as an assistant coach after playing five years with the Thunderwolves women's basketball squad, and coaching high school basketball for several years.

"I am super excited for this opportunity," Ulakovic said. "I've always loved basketball as a player. I loved it. And then straight after graduating from Lakehead, I went right into coaching."

"I'm excited to have this opportunity to learn and grow as a coach from a high level of play, which I've never had the opportunity to experience yet."

Ulakovic — who played for Lakehead from 2010-2015 — said this year's men's team is talented and versatile.

"They can all shoot, they can all run," she said. "I'm super impressed already with the speed of the game compared to what I've experienced as a high school coach."

"It's a really, really cool experience," Ulakovic said. "And I'm looking forward to seeing what I can do with these guys."

In a statement, head coach Ryan Thomson said Ulakovic is "an excellent communicator and a bright basketball mind."

"We're excited to have her on board and help our guys continue to improve as people and as players," he stated.

The Thunderwolves men's basketball team will begin the 2021-2022 season on the road, facing McMaster on Nov. 5.

The team's first home game is scheduled for Nov. 12, when the Thunderwolves host Brock.