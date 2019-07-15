High water on Lake Superior having little impact on Thunder Bay's port, CEO says

The CEO of the port in Thunder Bay says record high water levels on Lake Superior this year have not had an impact on the 2019 shipping season.

Tim Heney said water levels for the past decade on Superior have allowed most lake ships to run without a problem.

He said low water on the big lake does, however, have an impact on shipping. Heney said the last time that was a problem was back in the summer of 2007.

"For all the years since then, we have been at sufficient water to load full draft for all those years, he said. "If it gets much higher it doesn't really change things as the restriction point is the locks on the seaway."

Heney said high water "does not really do anything one way or the other," for the port.

In 2019, Lake Superior has already broken monthly average high water level records for May and June, according to officials in charge of regulating water levels on the lake. Superior was also four centimetres above the record high for early July set back in 1943.

In its weekly forecast dated July 12, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers noted outflows from Lake Superior through the St. Mary's River are projected to be above average in July. High water levels and potentially record high water levels are expected to persist for at least the next six months.

Heney said there are basically two types of ships that service the port of Thunder Bay: lake vessels are designed to fit exactly into the lock and he said they have been running full loads since 2007. Heney said the ocean vessels are designed differently and run on the side of caution.

"The ocean vessels could carry more down the seaway, but they like to run a safety margin ... to make sure they get over the sills of the locks," he said, adding that, despite the pluses of higher water for shipping on Lake Superior, there can also be downsides.

He said because Superior is at the top of the Great Lakes, all that extra water has to make its way through the system. This has created some headaches for those who try to manage water flow through the lower Great Lakes and its seaway and dams.

"We were starting to get some issues with Lake Ontario being high ... and they were talking about opening the gates on the Moses-Saunders power dam to let more water out of Lake Ontario," said Heney. "So that would have caused significant currents around getting into the locks and that would have slowed down the seaway."

"That seems to have passed now, but that could be the one thing that would restrict things due to high water levels."

Heney said beside using the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers water forecasts, they also keep track of the water level in Thunder Bay harbour via a gauge at Keefer Terminal that records every hour.