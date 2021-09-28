Lake Superior water levels drop after hot, dry summer

Hot summer weather and drier than average conditions have led to a lowering of Lake Superior water levels.

The International Lake Superior Board of Control (ILSBC) said water levels had declined and reached the seasonal long-term average for the first time since April 2014.

In its September update, the ILSBC said Lake Superior declined three centimetres in the month of August, a month that normally see the lake rising one centimetre.

The International Lake Superior Board of Control says the lake is down 26 centimetres below the level of a year ago. (photo:TBFN)

The ILSBC said weather, and water supply conditions in August were drier than average on Lake Superior, yet on Lake Michigan-Huron, it was wetter than average for that month.

Lake Superior and Lake Michigan-Huron water levels typically decline in September.

The ILSBC says depending on the weather, and water supply conditions during the next month, Lake Superior may rise slightly or may decline by as much as seven centimetres in September.

Lake Michigan-Huron water levels could decline by as much as 15 centimetres.

The ILSBC is responsible for regulating the outflow of Lake Superior and managing the control works on the St. Marys River.

Additional information can be found at the board's homepage: https://ijc.org/en/lsbc