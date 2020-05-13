Lake Superior water levels remain well above average, pose risk for shoreline flooding

The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA) updated the shoreline condition statement for Lake Superior on Wednesday due to continued high water levels.

The conservation authority said the water levels in their jurisdiction remain well above average, noting levels on Lake Superior are currently 12 centimetres below the record high set in 1986.

The LRCA reports the water levels were 31 centimetres above its beginning of May average, making this year the fourth highest beginning of May level on record.

"Lake Superior water levels fluctuate seasonally, therefore as expected, levels will continue to increase into the summer. Water levels on Lake Superior are expected to remain above average for a prolonged period of time," reads a statement from the LRCA on Wednesday.

The conservation authority noted water levels are currently 61 centimetres lower than the 100 year flood level for Lake Superior.

The heightened water level on the lake poses a risk of shoreline flooding, beach submersion, and wave driven erosion along some areas of the shoreline, said the LRCA.

The conservation authority said staff will continue to monitor the conditions and provide updates as part of its flood forecasting and warning program.