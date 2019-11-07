LRCA continues Lake Superior flood watch

A flood watch remains in effect for Lake Superior within the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority's (LRCA) jurisdiction, but the water levels have dropped slightly below the record high.

The LRCA is continuing the advisory, as lake levels remain well above average.

At the start of November, Lake Superior was one centimetre below the record high that was set in 1985. The LRCA said the lake is 36 centimetres above its 100-year average, as well as eight centimetres higher than it was in 2018.

The LRCA said the main concern from high lake levels is shoreline erosion and flooding of low-lying shorelines, including beaches and wetlands.

Last month, the Mission Island Marsh Conservation Area on Lake Superior was affected when a storm combined with the water levels to damage the wooden boardwalk and wash away part of a shoreline trail.

The LRCA cautioned residents in shoreline and low-lying areas to expect a prolonged period of extended water levels, but said the lake is expected to continue its seasonal decline into the fall and winter, assuming average conditions.