Thunder Bay police, firefighters rescue woman from Lake Superior

Two Thunder Bay police officers and a woman were taken to hospital Saturday after a rescue on Lake Superior.

Police said officers were called to Marina Park just after 1:30 p.m. with reports of a "distressed" woman who had jumped into the lake.

The woman didn't respond to pleas for her to return to shore. Despite struggling to keep herself above-water, she continued to swim out into the lake.

Police said two officers then decided to go in after her, entering the water themselves and swimming out to the woman, who resisted their attempts to rescue her.

The two officers held her while clinging to a mooring buoy about 100 metres from shore, until firefighters — using their new rigid-hull rescue watercraft — arrived, and both officers and the woman were removed from the water.

The two officers and woman were taken to hospital.

Police said the officers returned to duty later that afternoon.