Spill assessment underway after barge with fuel overturns on Lake Saint Joseph, killing Goderich, Ont., mayor

A spill assessment is underway at Lake Saint Joseph in northwestern Ontario after a barge carrying fuel overturned this week, killing a 64-year-old man identified as the mayor of Goderich.

The incident occurred at about 11 a.m. ET Tuesday.

The sole occupant of the barge was John Grace, 64, the mayor of Goderich in southwestern Ontario. His family owns and operates the Old Post Lodge on Lake Saint Joseph, which is about 35 kilometres south of Pickle Lake.

In an email to CBC News, the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development (MLITSD) said an investigator has been assigned.

The barge, MLITSD said, was owned by the Old Post Lodge.

A spokesperson for Ontario's Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP), meanwhile, said the barge was carrying about 1,800 litres of gasoline when it overturned.

MECP said the Canadian Coast Guard is conducting a spill assessment, and will co-ordinate remediation efforts if required.

However, so far, a spill has not been detected near the vessel or on the surrounding shoreline.

Ontario Provincial Police are also investigating.