Two suspects charged after damaging ice shacks on Lake of the Woods near Kenora, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police officers in Kenora, Ont., say it's lucky no occupants were inside the ice shacks on Lake of the Woods on Sunday evening after OPP arrested two men for damaging them.

"On Sunday, January 6 we recieved a complaint regarding several ice shacks on Lake of the Woods that [were] damaged," community safety media relations officer in the Kenora OPP detachment, Laurie Harkof told CBC News. "Police arrived on the scene ... and learned that there were four shacks that were damaged."

She said an investigation revealed that the shacks were damaged sometime in the evening or overnight on Sunday when they were not being used.

"Luckily there weren't any injuries and it was just basically property damage," Harkof added.

An 18-year-old and a 24-year-old man from Kenora were both charged with offenses including careless use of a firearm, mischief under $5,000 and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

They are expected to appear in court on January 31 to answer to the charges.

