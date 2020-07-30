Lake of the Woods water levels remain high as area deals with heavy rains this week

Heavy rainfall in the Kenora area has slowed the drop in the Lake of the Woods water level.

Municipalities in the Lake of the Woods watershed struggled with heavy flooding in recent months. The Lake of the Woods Secretariat, in its most recent update, stated the lake's level remains above its 2014 peak, but is below the record level set in July 1950.

With recent rainfall in the area, and forecasted precipitation in the coming days, the lake is expected to rise slightly before resuming its drop, the secretariat said.

"The last three or four days, we've had some really heavy rainfall come in with lots of lightning and thunder and really vicious downpours for maybe five to 10 minutes," said Dave Pratt, the deputy fire chief in Kenora, on Wednesday. "It's short-lived, but it certainly comes down hard."

Pratt said water levels in the community remain high, and crews are patrolling Kenora to monitor for flooding.

"There's a couple locations where it's kind of teetering, whether we're going to have to close the road or raise it," he said. "We were kind of hoping with the hot temperatures and, obviously, just the natural flow of the water, the water levels might have gone down."

"But I would say ... they're as high as they've ever been, unfortunately."



Kenora was among several communities in the region that were under rainfall warnings on Tuesday, along with Dryden, Sioux Lookout and Red Lake.

A section of Highway 17 near Richard Lake, east of Kenora, had been closed due to a washout.

Pratt said Kenora firefighters were dispatched to the site at about 4 a.m. Wednesday, and while there were no injuries, several vehicles were caught in the washout.

Meanwhile, a section of Highway 71 by Lynx Clan Drive in Sioux Narrows was also closed due to water over the road, the ministry said.

Sioux Narrows and Nestor Falls were hit by a storm on Sunday night.

Talking to CBC News on Tuesday, Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Steven Flisfeder said the agency hadn't yet received too much information about that incident outside of what had been posted on social media.

"We saw some trees down and hydro poles down," he said.

The storm had been reported as a "supercell."

"A supercell storm would have the potential for a tornado in addition to straight line winds," Flisfeder said. "So it was a supercell storm, which basically just means that there's rotation embedded within the storm itself."

"Now, whether or not that rotation made its way to the surface, that's what we have yet to determine."



David Sills, executive director of the Northern Tornadoes Project, which is based at Western University, told CBC News the project will be investigating the storm, but may need to wait for satellite imagery to determine if a tornado did touch down there.

That, he said, could take several days.

Meanwhile, Caliper Lake Provincial Park was evacuated, and remains closed.

In an email to CBC News, an Ontario Parks spokesperson said there was significant damage to the park, including to visitors' vehicles and trailers, and park infrastructure. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Thirty-six campsites were occupied when the storm hit, and visitors will be allowed to return to retrieve any equipment when it's safe.

The Township of Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls declared a state of emergency on Monday due to the storm.

Township representatives were not available for interviews on Wednesday.

However, the township said some areas remained without power, and municipal personnel have been helping with cleanup at Caliper Lake.

In addition to Caliper Lake, the areas hit hardest by the storm include the Nestor Falls downtown area, near where Pine (Kakabikitchiwan) Lake flows into Lake of the Woods, and in and around the Sabaskong Bay area of Lake of the Woods.

The township has made a request to the province for support, as well as a private contractor to help clear Sabaskong Bay Road.