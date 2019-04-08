Winnipeg River to rise as outflow increases on Lake of the Woods

The Lake of the Woods Control Board (LWCB) announced Monday it has authorized an increase in outflow, meaning water levels below the Norman Dam could rise by about 14 cm.

"Despite the increased outflow, the overall melt around the Lake of the Wood system has been more gentle than anticipated," said Andrew Liddiard, the senior water resources engineer with the LWCB.

"There's been a slow melt of that snow pack, with temperatures rising above freezing during the day and then dropping below freezing at night," he said, adding that the pattern is followed by "several days below freezing and then repeat that cycle."

Liddiard said the rainstorm anticipated across northwestern Ontario in early April fell largely to the east of the Lake of the Woods drainage, but the board will continue to monitor water levels as the remaining snow melts and the ice breaks up

"At the moment, rivers and lakes are largely in what we consider to be the normal range, albeit at the upper end of that," he said.

The average lake level changed little over the past seven days and is expected to rise by one to six cm over the next week.

The Winnipeg River level above the Dalles is expected to rise by about eight cm, but the level at Minaki will not be affected by this flow change, the board noted.

The LWCB said Lac Seul authorized outflow was expected to decrease from 415 to 280 m³/s on Monday.