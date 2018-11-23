Skip to Main Content
Lake of the Woods water levels high, control board increases flows
New

Lake of the Woods water levels high, control board increases flows

High water levels on Lake of the Woods this fall could spell trouble for waterfront properties and ice conditions over the winter.

Outflow through Winnipeg River double what it usually is for fall

Jeff Walters · CBC News ·
Ice roads, such as the one seen here, are vital to transporation on Lake of the Woods in the winter. Fluctuating water levels can cause safety issues along ice roads. (Katie Toth/CBC)

High water levels on Lake of the Woods this fall could spell trouble for waterfront properties and ice conditions over the winter.

Large amounts of precipitation have caused the lake to be quite a bit higher than normal for this time of year, said Jack McKenzie, who sits on the Lake of the Woods Water Control Board as a representative from the Lake of the Woods District Property Owners Association.

The problem is that high water levels now will affect ice conditions, as the control board tries to lower the lake level.

"You undermine the ice and that hurts the ice roads," he said. "It makes them unsafe in certain areas."

"You've got three areas where the Lake of the Woods drains north into the Winnipeg River. If you get too much flow, you undermine the ice."

Ice roads connecting to Kenora are vital for recreation, as well as contractors who use the winter season to move large and heavy objects to job sites around the lake. McKenzie said one other concern is if the lake freezes over quickly, there could be a gap between ice and water, causing more instability.

McKenzie said the hope is to reduce the level of Lake of the Woods over the next month, to minimize damage to waterfront properties and reduce ice stability issues.

"They want to get the ice forming as low as possible, so it doesn't hook onto the docks and boathouses and other lakefront structures," he said. 

McKenzie said the season started off with water levels where they should be, but high amounts of rain through October brought the lake up by six or seven inches.

He said the control board has increased flows, but, "the water keeps coming in faster than we can get it out."

About the Author

Jeff Walters

Reporter/Editor

Born and raised in Thunder Bay, Jeff is proud to work in his hometown, as well as throughout northwestern Ontario. Away from work, you can find him skiing (on water or snow), curling, out at the lake or flying.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|