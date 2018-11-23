High water levels on Lake of the Woods this fall could spell trouble for waterfront properties and ice conditions over the winter.

Large amounts of precipitation have caused the lake to be quite a bit higher than normal for this time of year, said Jack McKenzie, who sits on the Lake of the Woods Water Control Board as a representative from the Lake of the Woods District Property Owners Association.

The problem is that high water levels now will affect ice conditions, as the control board tries to lower the lake level.

"You undermine the ice and that hurts the ice roads," he said. "It makes them unsafe in certain areas."

"You've got three areas where the Lake of the Woods drains north into the Winnipeg River. If you get too much flow, you undermine the ice."

Ice roads connecting to Kenora are vital for recreation, as well as contractors who use the winter season to move large and heavy objects to job sites around the lake. McKenzie said one other concern is if the lake freezes over quickly, there could be a gap between ice and water, causing more instability.

McKenzie said the hope is to reduce the level of Lake of the Woods over the next month, to minimize damage to waterfront properties and reduce ice stability issues.

"They want to get the ice forming as low as possible, so it doesn't hook onto the docks and boathouses and other lakefront structures," he said.

McKenzie said the season started off with water levels where they should be, but high amounts of rain through October brought the lake up by six or seven inches.

He said the control board has increased flows, but, "the water keeps coming in faster than we can get it out."