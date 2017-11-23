Kenora hospital to start allowing visitors

The Lake of the Woods District Hospital in Kenora, Ont., will again start allowing visitors.

The hospital announced that one designated visitor per admitted patient will be allowed, beginning on Friday.

Each patient will have one visitor, who must wear and bring their own mask when in the facility. Patients are encouraged to choose a close family member or friend who has a clearly established pattern of providing care and support.

Visiting hours will be between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

"As Ontario moves to step one on the roadmap to reopening on June 11, 2021, it is important to evaluate the pandemic visitation restrictions and consider what is most appropriate for patient and community safety, while balancing the mental, physical, and spiritual needs of patients for their quality of life," the hospital said in a news release.

Visitors will be screened at the main lobby upon entry and will be provided with a sticker that must be worn while in the building. All visits must be done in the patient's room.

The hospital will continue its visitor restrictions for the emergency department.