The owner of a growing craft brewery in northwestern Ontario says he hopes a provincial campaign launched by an industry organization, will convince the government to relax regulations around beer sales in the province.

Right now, craft breweries are in hot competition for limited retail shelf space, which limits their ability to reach customers, explained Taras Manzie, the president and CEO of Lake of the Woods Brewing Company in Kenora.

"Certainly, it's a very big issue for ... all craft brewers, is always access to market," he said.

Manzie said they'd like the province, which is currently in the midst of consultations on alcohol retail sales, to consider options such as allowing for stand-alone specialty craft beer stores, or allowing small breweries to "cross-sell" at their production sites.

"It would be great if we could buy other Ontario craft brewers beer and sell in our store and vice versa," he said.

"I think it would be great if the government of the day took a look at that, or other creative ways for us to be able to sell our wares."

The canning line at Lake of the Woods Brewing in Kenora. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Brewery expanding to Minnesota, Manitoba

Manzie isn't just hoping to reach more customers in Ontario. The brewery is also in the midst of a major expansion to another province, and a neighbouring state.

Their goal has always been to have a presence that loops around Lake of the Woods, he said.

"So Lake of the Woods physically touches Manitoba, Ontario and Minnesota. So we've been working diligently on that plan and putting a point of presence in those two provinces and one state."

A satellite brewery in Winnipeg, MB, will hopefully start brewing by June, he said, with a soft launch planned for August.

The U.S. location, in Warroad, MN, should also be ready soon, although it may take time to get over a few regulatory hurdles south of the border, he said. However, equipment is being shipped, and a building has been secured.

"We have actually acquired, strangely enough, the town's old fire hall, so that'll be two [firehalls] in our collection of locations," he said, referring to the flagship brewery, which was built in Kenora's former fire station.