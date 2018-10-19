3 men from Big Grassy First Nation dead after boat capsizes in Lake of the Woods: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the three men from Big Grassy First Nation, who died after their boat capsized on Lake of the Woods on Monday night.

The bodies of John Copenace, 50, Bluebird Major, 19, and Marshall Morrison, 42, have been located, police said Friday.

The search for the men began Monday night, after a witness called OPP to report a vessel capsizing near Manitou Island.

The witness told police there were three men on board, but none resurfaced.

Officers located the bodies of two of the men on Tuesday, while the third was found Thursday.

Kenora OPP Const. Laurie Harkof said the reason the boat capsized remains under investigation.

"With the change in the weather, you never know what to expect," she said. "So it's very important to have a personal floatation device, or life jacket, on board, and to be wearing it in case of an emergency."

Police did not provide any further details about the boat, or why the men were on Lake of the Woods.