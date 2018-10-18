Two dead after boat capsizes on Lake of the Woods: OPP

Two people are dead after a boat capsized on Lake of the Woods earlier this week, and OPP continue to search for a third person.

A witness saw the boat overturn at about 8:45 p.m. Monday near Manitou Island and called police, said Kenora OPP Const. Laurie Harkof.

"When police arrived at the scene, we learned that there were three males on the vessel," she said.

"One was recovered that evening, and then we had the underwater search and rescue unit come here [Wednesday] night, and they were able to locate the second male," Harkof said.

Both of the males were deceased when they were located by police.

Officers with the Kenora OPP detachment, as well as the OPP's marine and trails unit, emergency response team, and underwater search and recovery unit continue to search for the third male.

No further information about the males, their boat, or what may have caused it to capsize was provided on Thursday.

The investigation continues.