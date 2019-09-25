Lake of the Woods algae blooms to be seen in real time from satellites

Blue-green algae blooms on Lake of the Woods are now a little easier for the public to see and understand, thanks to some new technology from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

The EOLakeWatch program monitors lake surfaces, and combined with data analysis, can tell scientists the size and scope of a blue-green algae bloom on Lake of the Woods. The program is also available for Lake Erie and Lake Winnipeg.

"Combined with historical imagery, we're able to measure those trends over time, and, to determine if blooms are getting better or worse. It's also allowed us to really understand the processes that drive blooms," said Caren Binding, a research scientist with ECCC's water science and technology directorate.

"Managing and mitigating the impacts of those blooms really requires early detection of those blooms and comprehensive monitoring. But, one of the greatest challenges of monitoring blooms is you can't be everywhere."

Binding said one particular challenge to Lake of the Woods is its size, and how there are many regions to the lake. One area may be subject to very different water flows, or temperatures, for example, which can increase or decrease the presence of an algae bloom.

"It will allow us not only to capture where blooms are occurring, but how large those blooms are, and also...what we call bloom intensity. With repeat imagery, it gives us an indication with how long the bloom is lasting," she said, noting the duration of the bloom is also important.

The technology, at this point, is only useful for large lakes. The blooms must be 300 metres in size to be picked up by the satellite, and then analyzed. Other images can be used for smaller lakes, but are not as advanced as what is available for Lake of the Woods.

Binding said algae blooms were more common in the latter half of the 20th century and have somewhat declined for the past 20 years. However, climate change will play a role in how the blooms act in the future, she said.

"On Lake of the Woods, there were historical nutrient loads from the pulp and paper industry and sewage facilities. Those nutrient loads have declined since the 1970s, because of improvements in wastewater treatment."

ECCC will also be developing a phosphorus plan for Lake of the Woods, which will undergo public consultation over the next year.

The Lake of the Woods Water Sustainability Foundation will also be undergoing a study of phosphorus loading in the lake. That study is expected to give concrete actions on ways to reduce nutrients getting into the lake.

"What we do know is phosphorus, a portion of that phosphorus has been locked away in the sediments of the lake, so that's being slowly released back into the lake, and still contributes to blooms today. And, it'll likely take a while for that pool of nutrients to decrease over time."