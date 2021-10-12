Blue-green algae blooms on Lake of the Woods lasting longer, later

Blue-green algae blooms in parts of Lake of the Woods can change the appearance of the water and these blooms have the potential to cause some harm to pets or people who choose to take a drink or a swim.

Blue-green algae blooms are common in parts of the lake, which straddles Ontario, Manitoba and Minnesota. However, they are generally not seen late in the year or in some of the locations they are now being found. As well, the blooms can be toxic.

"If you think of the formula for algae blooms, it's heat, light and nutrients," said Todd Sellers, the executive director of the Lake of the Woods Water Sustainability Foundation.

"We've had longer and warmer summers, not just on Lake of the Woods, but on many lakes. So, there's increased chance of algae bloom production on many lakes."

Sellers said hot weather this summer, coupled by a month of heavy smoke over much of Lake of the Woods from forest fires means the blooms are being found later this year than normal.

"People are noticing the vast blue-green scums washing up on the shores and out in the middle of the lake."

"One thing we've seen, is the blooms started later in the year," Sellers said, noting that low precipitation levels, low water flows and a lack of runoff from a low snow year are all making an impact on the lake.

Sellers said the State of Minnesota has developed new phosphorus regulations, which will reduce the level of the chemical element flowing into the lake. It's a key ingredient in blue-green algae. U.S. regulations are a good step in combating the issue, Sellers said, noting Environment Canada did a lengthy consultation on what people on the Canadian side want to do to deal with the algae issue.

"The bloom has been severe this year, covering an area to date of 2,600 km(squared), but remains within the range of conditions observed over the last 20 years," said Caren Binding, a research scientist in remote sensing and aquatic optics for Environment Canada.

"The bloom accelerated throughout September and into October and is now tracking just above average for this time of year. The summer has been warm and dry with water levels on the lake low, and periods of light winds have allowed thick and unsightly bloom scums to form."

Binding said in previous low water years, the blooms have been more intense, as is seen this year. Last year, the blooms peaked on October 5, and in 2019, peaked on October 12. The federal agency uses satellite images to track the blooms on Lake of the Woods.

While the blooms may be more intense, Sellers said water flows south to north on Lake of the Woods, with much of the phosphorus in the southern portion of the lake coming from the Rainy River, as well as the south basin, which is shallow. The nutrients are moved around and track northwards, resulting in blooms around Kenora and the Winnipeg River.

Sellers said that the lake is making many people "pay for our sins" in the sense that about half of the phosphorus in the lake comes from pollution created more than half a century ago. That amount of phosphorus is decreasing, he said, making the reduction of phosphorus entering the lake an even bigger priority.

Sellers said the Lake of the Woods Water Sustainability Foundation will hold weekly water quality information sessions, with one already being held on phosphorus. Details on the upcoming events and past sessions, can be found here.