Environment Canada seeks input on Lake of the Woods blue-green algae

A longstanding issue on Lake of the Woods has the attention of Environment Canada, which wants to know the public's appetite for change.

The organization will hold webinars at the end of March and in April to determine the public attitude to three scenarios to reduce phosphorus and therefore blue-green algae blooms in the lake.

The Executive Director of the Lake of the Woods Water Sustainability Foundation, Todd Sellers, said he's hopeful property owners and those who use the lake will voice their concerns.

"Environment Canada's been working on the lake for the last four years, they've done their science," Sellers said.

"And if we don't let them know we care, I don't know if they'll stay around. It's important for the public to tell Environment Canada we want some action out of the science."

Sellers said much of the algae in the lake is naturally occurring; however, human activities, including septic tanks and agriculture play a role in the development of the algae, which in some instances is toxic to humans and pets.

"Much of the watershed that drains into Lake of the Woods is undeveloped, natural land," he said.

However, Sellers said phosphorus reduction, which is one of the key ingredients in blue-green algae is one of the ways to help eliminate the issue.

"We know that 60 per cent [of phosphorus] comes from Minnesota and about 40 per cent from Canada. And the Minnesota government has identified all of the sources and amounts on the U.S. side and has identified and set targets for those sources. That's the next step in Canada."

Sellers said Environment Canada wants to get input on three scenarios.

One would be to reduce phosphorus in the lake through natural flushing, reducing amounts by about five percent. Sellers refers to this strategy as "almost do nothing."

Scenario two would see a reduction of phosphorus in the lake by 20 per cent, which is similar to the target set by the state of Minnesota. That figure would achieve most water quality objectives, Sellers said.

The third scenario would see a phosphorus drop of 30 per cent, which Sellers said would be a challenge.

Environment Canada has not yet laid out how these targets would be achieved.

Information on the sessions, slated to take place on March 30 and April 14, can be found here.

More information on algae blooms, and consultation with Environment Canada can be found here.