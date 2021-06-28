Nipigon conservation officers investigate abandoned net in river off Lake Nipigon

Provincial conservation officers are asking for the public's assistance as they investigate a fishing net that was seemingly abandoned in a river off Lake Nipigon earlier this month.

The net was found at the mouth of the Blackwater River, which runs out of Lake Nipigon south of Poplar Lodge Park. It contained dozens of fish, some of which were rotting; species found in the net include walleye, northern pike, and the common white sucker, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry said in a media release.

"We don't see it very often," said Ken Tuuri, a conservation officer and acting staff sergeant with the Nipigon Enforcement Unit. "That's why when we do come across it, we take it seriously."

Tuuri said Lake Nipigon does have a commercial fishery, which allows the use of nets by people with commercial fishing licences.

"Sometimes nets, you know, due to storms and winds and whatnot can become unmoored and … start drifting," he told CBC news. "Sometimes that happens. I'm not thinking that this is the case for this, because it was set near the mouth of the Blackwater River."

Tuuri said the net was discovered June 3 by a member of the public.

Anyone with information about the net is asked to contact their local ministry office or Crime Stoppers.