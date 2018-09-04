OPP help Lac Seul police investigate sudden death

Ontario Provincial Police say they're helping the Lac Seul Police Service investigate a sudden death in Lac Seul First Nation.

Lac Seul police asked for OPP assistance on Jan. 2 after a death at a residence on the First Nation, according to an OPP news release issued Friday .

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Michael Sawanas of Sandy Lake First Nation.

Officers with the Sioux Lookout OPP, the OPP North West Region Crime Unit and the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, police said.

There is no public safety concern at this time, according to the OPP news release.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Ontario Provincial Police.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).