Former Lac Seul nursing director charged with fraud

The former director of nursing operations at the Lac Seul Health Centre has been charged with fraud.

Lac Seul police say they received a complaint from Lac Seul First Nation northeast of Dryden, Ont., in May about unauthorized spending involving a health centre employee.

The alleged fraudulent activities occurred between 2019 and 2021 and involved what police said was a "substantial" amount of money.

Investigation led police to arrest a 54-year old Sioux Lookout woman on Aug. 20.

She's been charged with fraud over $5,000 and criminal breach of trust.

The accused has been release from custody and is due in Lac Seul court on Sept. 29.

No further details have been provided.