Lac Seul First Nation flooding compensation case heads to Supreme Court of Canada

Members of Lac Seul First Nation are heading to the Supreme Court of Canada today to challenge the Federal Court over a historic flooding compensation case.

In the late 1920s, construction of the Ear Falls hydroelectric dam in Treaty #3 flooded nearly 20 per cent of Lac Seul's reserve land without the First Nation's consent, without a surrender or expropriation of the land, and without compensation.

The First Nation, located about 156 kilometres from Kenora, Ont., is appealing a $30-million compensation award from the Federal Court for damages caused by the flood.

Timber was lost, graves were desecrated, homes and fields were destroyed, and portions of the reserve were severed from each other due to the flooding.

The compensation was awarded in 2017 when the Federal Court ruled that the government had breached its fiduciary duties to the community under the Indian Act and Treaty # 3.

Lac Seul First Nation appealed, challenging that the Federal Court erred in the assessment of the equitable compensation awarded, namely in the value it attributed to the flooded land.

How the Federal Court reached that specific amount of compensation is what Lac Seul continues to argue and the Supreme Court's decision will likely have an impact on how historical wrongs with other First Nations are addressed in the future.

Damage remains ongoing

MPP Sol Mamakwa, the NDP's critic for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, issued a statement in support of Chief Clifford Bull and Lac Seul First Nation as the case, referred to as the Southwind case, goes before the Supreme Court.

He said the generational impacts of the flooding are ongoing, as the community's way of life, which includes hunting, fishing and manoomin (wild rice) harvesting has been "irrevocably disturbed."

"The flooding that started in 1929 continues to damage the gravesites of community ancestors. Erosion is exposing burial sites and remains are being washed away into the lake, a traumatic experience for the community. The people of Lac Seul need support now to make sure these sites don't erode any further," reads the written statement by Mamakwa.

Lac Seul First Nation is located on the south shore of Lac Seul, about 290 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay. (Google)

"Indigenous people and our ancestors sacrificed a great deal in the treaty process and still, we have to beg the provincial and federal governments to uphold their treaty responsibilities. The people of Lac Seul have been waiting more than 90 years for a resolution," he said.

Ahead of the hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Ogichidaa Francis Kavanaugh and Grand Council Treaty #3 also extended their "steadfast support" for Lac Seul First Nation Chief Clifford Bull and the community.

"The role of treaties in cases such as this has often been overlooked by the courts and an injustice felt by one community in Treaty #3 is felt by all of us. I want the people of Lac Seul to know the Nation stands with them," said Kavanaugh.

"Grand Council Treaty #3 holds intervener status in the Southwind Case to highlight the role of treaties in assessing equitable compensation and the importance of applying established Treaty interpretation principles when considering rights and obligations in the context of Crown-Indigenous relationships," reads the the written release.