Post-mortem after Lac Seul sudden death ID's woman from Sioux Lookout

Ontario Provincial Police and Lac Seul police continue to investigate a sudden death a week ago after a post-mortem identified the individual as 50-year-old Wanda Beardy of Sioux Lookout.

The post-mortem was conducted in Toronto on Aug. 11, two days after police and paramedics were called to a residence at about 3:45 a.m. ET with reports of a woman in medical distress.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The post-mortem information was released Friday.

A cause of death was determined, but OPP isn't releasing the information at this time.

No further details have been provided, but OPP said there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.