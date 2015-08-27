Members of Lac Seul First Nation, as well as forensic experts and church and government officials, will discuss plans to search the sites of a number of former residential schools in northwestern Ontario during an event held on the First Nation on Wednesday.

The Bring our Children Home Gathering is scheduled to begin at 5:15 a.m. local time on Wednesday with a sunrise ceremony at the site of the former Pelican Falls Indian Residential School.

The gathering comes after a number of unmarked graves on the grounds of former residential schools across Canada have been discovered in recent weeks.

The event will also include discussions between residential school survivors, forensic experts, and church and government representatives to plan a search of several sites of former Indian Residential Schools, including Pelican Lake, Stirland Lake, Cristal Lake, Poplar Hill and McIntosh, as well as the former Indian Hospital in Sioux Lookout.

"Lac Seul First Nation is honoured and privileged to lead the work for so many of the families in northern communities and for communities across the Province of Ontario in locating missing children who attended the former Pelican Lake Indian Residential School," Lac Seul Chief Clifford Bull stated in a letter published on Facebook.

The event will also include a breakfast, remarks by Bull, Norma Kejick, John Cutfeet, Donny Morris, Christine Lenze and Charles Fox.

Do you have information about residential schools? We want to hear from you. Email: WhereAreThey@cbc.ca

The agenda for the 'Bringing our Children Home' gathering, scheduled to take place on Wednesday at the Lac Seul First Nations Event Centre, was posted to Facebook in advance of the meeting. (Supplied by Savannah McFee)

Statements will also be provided by Garnet Angeconeb, residential school survivors, and church and government representatives, and a presentation on the next steps in searching former residential schools will also take place.

The event will be live-streamed, and a shuttle service will be provided.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and those who are triggered by the latest reports.



A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.