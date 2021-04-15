Lac des Mille Lacs and Upsala area to be featured in new marketing campaign

The Lac des Mille Lacs and Upsala area, located about 140 km northwest of Thunder Bay Ont., is about to get some higher profile attention thanks to a new tourism campaign.

A volunteer group with connections to the area wants to raise its profile with a publication, website, social media and billboard campaign.

Jenny Veal, one of the people working on the Upsala/Lac des Mille Lacs tourism initiative, said the area has much to offer for people looking for adventure close to Thunder Bay, especially as many people are trying to stay home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I know that COVID has affected the way that travel is happening and people are looking for those backyard adventures," said Veal. "So this is a great opportunity to highlight Upsala and Lac des Mille Lacs, because there's so many opportunities for for all skill levels and all adventure levels up in the area."

Veal, who said she has always loved hunting and fishing in the Upsala area, is working with a group of people that share her passion. The group includes members from area resorts, people familiar with economic development, and those in the hospitality industry.

Veal said while the Lac des Mille Lacs area is justifiably well known for its great fishing, there are other things to see and do.

Big catches of walleye have traditionally drawn anglers to Lac des Mille Lacs. (Gord Ellis/CBC)

She said the area features some businesses essential for outdoor recreation, including a tackle shop, gas stations and a general store, as well as several places for people to camp.

"There's a really beautiful township owned park called Inwood Park," said Veal. "And you can actually fish there year-round. They have ice fishing and summer fishing. There's a playground there and space space to roam. And then there are independent campgrounds."

"It's just a really friendly community that is looking to share what they have to offer."

Veal said the group is hoping to kick off their tourism campaign with a newspaper publication that will be released around the end of May. That will feature stories and pictures from the area, some of them sent in by local residents. Then, throughout the summer, she said highway signage will be going up and a website will be launched.

Veal also noted that they want to make sure people know Upsala runs on Eastern Standard Time, the same time zone as Thunder Bay.

"So even though your phone may change, the business hours are all on Eastern time here," she said. "So we have some messaging around that so that it's a little bit more accessible for folks coming through."

The town of Upsala and its amenities will be featured in the tourism marketing plan for the area. (Township of Upsala/Facebook)

Veal said the group is excited about the potential of drawing in more people to the area, and introducing them to what it has to offer. She said many people who have driven through Upsala on the highway have never seen the beauty that is found down any one of the many side-roads.

"Hopefully we can support folks that are looking for adventure to access the area throughout throughout the spring, summer fall and the winter," said Veal. "It really is a place for all seasons."