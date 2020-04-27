Lac des Iles mine workers required to be fully COVID-19 vaccinated starting in November

A mine in northwestern Ontario will require all employees to have full COVID-19 vaccination in the coming months.



Impala Canada, which operates the Lac Des Iles Mine, announced last week that vaccination will be mandatory for anyone entering the mine site starting Nov. 2.

The company said 85 per cent of staff at the mine are already fully vaccinated.

"The best action we can take today is to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19," mine general manager Bryan Wilson said in a written statement.

"Each and every one of our team members knows how it feels to be personally impacted by the tragedy of this pandemic. Living with this reality for the past 18 months motivated us to become one of the first mines in Ontario to host an on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinic, and now we want to be one of the first mines in Ontario to have a fully vaccinated workforce."

Wilson said the wearing of medical-grade masks, social distancing, rapid testing and screening will continue.

Impala Canada has provided multiple incentives for employees to be vaccinated, including $100 gift cards for each vaccination as well as draws for each work crew reaching the 100 per cent mark.

The company said vaccination was made mandatory for staff in its corporate offices last month.

An outbreak at the mine in April 2020 led to 25 positive COVID-19 cases, along with one death.