Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at a northwestern Ontario mine that was the site of an outbreak during the early stages of the pandemic.

Impala Canada, the company that owns the Lac Des Iles mine, confirmed two individuals associated with the mine have tested positive. The company did not specify the roles of the two people at the site.

"Both individuals have been off-site for approximately one week, self-isolating and doing well," said Erin Satterthwaite, the company's vice president of corporate affairs and communications, in a written statement.

There were 25 cases of COVID-19, including one death, linked to the mine during an April outbreak. The mine, which is located about 90 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, was closed for over a month before reopening in late May.

With these recent cases, the company said it has been working with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and activated its pandemic response operating procedure. Contact tracing has identified direct work crews and recent close contacts and those people have been tested for COVID-19 and directed to self-isolate.

"We have received many negative tests for these individuals and are awaiting results of the remaining tests," Satterthwaite said.

Satterthwaite said the two individuals who tested positive and their immediate crew had limited exposure to the majority of the site's mining and milling workforce, with their work taking place in a separate facility.

All employees are screened for symptoms and risk exposure upon entering the site, Satterthwaite added, and undergo a daily health and safety check. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 is immediately isolated, tested and sent off site to await results.

Satterthwaite said the mine's pandemic protocols include wearing face coverings, frequent sanitizing of high-touch surfaces, practicing proper respiratory hygiene and maintaining physical distancing wherever possible.