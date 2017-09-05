Former Lakehead University basketball coach Kyle Julius has sights set on CEBL title

Former Lakehead University basketball coach Kyle Julius may be new to the Candian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), but he's making an impact.

This is Julius's first year as coach and general manager of Fraser Valley Bandits of the CEBL.

And the season — shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic — is going well.

"We're second, and the first place team in the league is Edmonton," Julius said. "We're the only team that has beat them, so I think we've proven to ourselves that we're capable of winning this thing.

"One game at a time," he said. "We've just gotta stay together. If we play our way, I think special things can happen for us."

Julius joined the CEBL this season, and said coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging.

However, Julius adds he's "fortunate" to be out on the court.

"Just to have an opportunity to coach and get on the floor and work and be with the guys is tremendous," he said. "There was a few months there where, as a coach, you know, you don't know if you're going to have a job, or an opportunity to do what you love."

There are steps being taken, however, including spacing players out on the bench, and coaching staff wearing masks, Julius said.

"The whole thing has been a bit of a whirlwind," he said.

And, of course, there's the schedule: the CEBL is not playing a full season, instead condensing things into a month-long tournament.

"I focussed on signing guys that I knew, and had played for me in the past," he said. "That way, we could expedite the learning curve to an extent."

Online coaching

Preparation included regular Zoom meetings and scouting reports of other players in the league.

Meanwhile, the Bandits players were given a "really aggressive" workout plan, Julius said.

"We pushed them as much as we could," he said. "I guess you could call it online training, and online learning and coaching.

"We did that for months leading up to the tournament, so I think it helped us a bit."

The CEBL only launched last year, but Julius said the league is a good one.

"The level of play is really good," he said. "We have a lot of guys in the league right now that have played at the highest levels, and overseas in Europe."

More than a dozen players in the league have played for Canada's national basketball team, as well, Julius said.

"I think [Canadian basketball] is going to keep growing," he said. "The coaching is getting better.

"I think the game is just going to continue to explode."

The Fraser Valley Bandits play the Hamilton Honey Badgers at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8 in a semi-final matchup.