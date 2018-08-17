50-year-old Dryden restaurant closing its doors

A restaurant in downtown Dryden, Ont., that dates back to the 1960s will be closing its doors at the end of August.

The owners of Kupper's Bakery and Restaurant say they're hoping to retire.

"Kupper's has a lot of history," said John Turner, who, along with his wife, bought the business from the Kupper family in 2004.

"First of all, this building was built in the late 1800s," he said.

"In 1966, George Kupper Sr. bought this piece of property, and he had a small cafe and a meat shop of some sort."

A neighbouring bakery burned down in the 1970s, Turner said, and Kupper bought the property and expanded the business.

Turner worked at the Dryden mill for 29 years, he said, and went in search of business opportunities when the pulp and paper industry went into decline.

He had previously run a small business on the side of his mill work and knew how to keep books.

His wife had worked as a cook at Kupper's prior to their meeting.

Mystic Grill opening in the former Kupper's location

At first, business was pretty good, he said, but over the past few years, it's become a struggle.

"We knew the town was going to go down, but we didn't think it was going to go down to the extent it has over the years," Turner said.

The toughest part has been staffing, he added.

Less business means trying to find staff that are happy working just four or five hours a day.

"All of a sudden in the last few years, it's like nobody wants to work," he said. "You know, the 14 dollars an hour didn't do anything to anybody."

Turner and his wife own the building Kupper's occupies and will continue to live on the second floor.

The Mystic Grill will be moving into the restaurant space in September, after closing down its previous location earlier this year.

"We are thrilled to be opening our restaurant in the heart of Dryden," the owners wrote on their Facebook page. "We cannot wait to see all of our amazing customers again ..."