No class for Keewatin Patricia elementary students on Monday

All Keewatin Patricia District School Board (KPDSB) schools will be closed to elementary students on Monday as teachers hold a one-day walkout.

The board said the walkout by the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (EFTO) means all elementary classes, as well as grade 7 and 8 programs in its secondary schools, will be cancelled for the day. All before and after school programming has been cancelled, as well, the board said.

Secondary classes will run as normal, and child care and EarlyON centres will be operating.

The affected schools are:

Ear Falls Public School

Evergreen Public School

Golden Learning Centre Public School

Keewatin Public School (all grades)

King George VI Public School (all grades)

Lillian Berg Public School (all grades)

New Prospect Public School (all grades)

Open Roads Public School (all grades)

Red Lake-Madsen Public School (all grades)

Savant Lake Public School (all grades)

Sioux Mountain Public School (all grades)

Sioux Narrows Public School (all grades)

Upsala Public School (all grades)

Valleyview Public School (all grades)

In addition, the board said Ignace Public School will be closed to Grade 7 and 8 students (secondary classes will run as normal), Crolancia Public School will be closed to elementary students, and Beaver Brae Secondary School will be closed to Grade 7 and 8 students on Monday.

REMINDER FOR FAMILIES - ALL KPDSB ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS (K to Grade 8) CLOSED TO STUDENTS ON MONDAY, JANUARY 27, 2020. Please note - Secondary schools (Grades 9-12) will be OPEN on Monday, January 27 for the first day of exams, they are not impacted by the announced job action. <a href="https://t.co/NQkYBLlvKr">pic.twitter.com/NQkYBLlvKr</a> —@KPDSB_Schools

All schools are scheduled to be open on Tuesday.

The walkout is part of an ongoing contract dispute between Ontario's teachers unions and the province's Ministry of Education.

EFTO represents elementary teachers, occasional teachers, and early childhood educators at the KPDSB.