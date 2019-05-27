Thunder Bay engineering firm invests in old Westfort bank

When Kozar Engineering started to feel some growing pains, the local company looked around and found its new home in the former Royal Bank on Frederica Street.

The firm is currently located in the south core, between the Thunder Bay Courthouse and the Fort William Gardens.

But company president, Kevin Kozar, said when they needed more space, they looked to reinvest in an area with vacancies rather than find or build something new.

Kozar Engineering Inc. is renovating the former Royal Bank on Frederica Street to be its new home and president Kevin Kozar explains why. 4:52

Renovations are currently underway to turn the bank building into a new kind of office space, but the vaults will remain.

The Royal Bank building history will remain in new home of Kozar Engineering in Westfort. (Mary-Jean Cormier, CBC)

Kozar said it took the company six months to figure out where they would relocate, but in the end he said Westfort was a perfect fit. "It's a real sense of community, we have some established businesses down here, such as J.B. Evans and Schwartz and the Barber Shop and we have friends at Westfort Productions, so we thought this would be a great place for us to set down roots."

The company prides itself on being a part of the community and feels being located in Thunder Bay is key to the kind of work they do in essentially four industrial sectors; mining, pulp and paper or forestry, grain or agricultural and industrial such as power production.

"We have easy access to half a dozen operating mines here, pulp and paper facilities, power generation and we're literally just a flight away from anything else," said Kozar.

The company's president said the city also has a good source of human resources. He says almost all of the engineers at the firm have come from Lakehead University's engineering program, and they have also been able to hire technologists from Confederation College.

"We're a local business and we want to keep the people we employ local," Kozar said.

And those employees are looking forward to moving into their new Westfort home in August.