Sandy Lake man scheduled to be sentenced in March for 2017 killing

A Sandy Lake First Nation man is scheduled to be sentenced later this winter for killing another man in 2017 in the remote northwestern Ontario community.

Kory Fiddler was charged in connection with the death of Wilfred Fiddler, 49, in May 2017. Ontario Provincial Police and the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service originally charged him with aggravated assault, but a week later, upgraded it to second degree murder.

Fiddler pleaded guilty to manslaughter in September 2018.

He was scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 18, but the hearing was put over to Mar. 18.