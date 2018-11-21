Kory Fiddler sentenced to 16 years for 2017 killing in Sandy Lake

A northern Ontario man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the killing of a 49-year-old in Sandy Lake First Nation about two years ago will spend the next 16 years in prison.

Kory Fiddler was sentenced on the manslaughter charge on March 18. He was charged in the death of Wilfred Fiddler, 49, by Ontario Provincial Police and Nishnawbe Aski police in May 2017.

Police originally laid an aggravated assault charge but upgraded it to second degree murder about a week later. Kory Fiddler would plead guilty to manslaughter in September 2018.

He was originally scheduled to be sentenced in January, but had the date put over to March.