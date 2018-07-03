We get an update on the nursing station in Deer Lake. In an historic move the federal government transferred the management of the station to the the Keewaytinook Okimakanak chiefs earlier this year. 5:41

The northern Ontario chiefs council that now manages the nursing station in Deer Lake First Nation says it's working with another Indigenous community to undertake a similar transfer.

A ceremony was held in April to formalize the transfer of management of the medical facility in Deer Lake from the federal government to Keewaytinook Okimakanak. An official with the council said talks are underway with North Spirit Lake about a similar arrangement.

"What we'll be looking at over the summer months, July and August, will be some further community trips into North Spirit Lake for some more community engagement meetings," said Donna Roberts Potter, the director of nursing for Keewaytinook Okimakanak.

Those meetings will help determine "what type of model of nursing services that they would like to employ there."

The transfer in Deer Lake means the chiefs council is in charge of the community's health-care facility and its nursing staff, instead of Health Canada, although federal health regulations remain in place.

North Spirit Lake has also shown an interest in a nursing transfer. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC) The organization began to seriously pursue nursing transfers back in 2015. Federal officials have said there were a number of these types of agreements signed about 15 or 20 years ago.

The preparatory discussions between Keewaytinook Okimakanak and North Spirit Lake allow for the community to identify what it needs in terms of health care.

"Not only primary health care nursing but do they need home care nursing, do they need mental health nursing, that kind of thing," Roberts Potter said.

"So really looking at what type of nursing services would best suit the community of North Spirit Lake."

After that is identified, Roberts Potter said a proposal will then be submitted to federal officials, with negotiations following.

Deer Lake hiring more nurses

The nearly three months since the nursing transfer in Deer Lake have been busy, Roberts Potter said, adding that they've wrapped up "kind of a blitz of hiring nurses."

Including a community care specialist, there are now 11 nurses assigned to Deer Lake, she said, adding that those staff will rotate in and out of the community.

"Our last orientee will be going through their three-week preceptorship July the 15th," Roberts Potter said. "So mid-August, we should be at a better consistency of staff and providing more continuity of nursing care."