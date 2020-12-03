Kiwanis Christmas tree lot almost cleared after just two weeks

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Westfort-Thunder Bay are experiencing a demand for real Christmas trees at their lot like never before.

Just thirteen days into the operation, almost all the trees have been bought, and supplies aren't expected to last through the end of the week. The manager of the annual Christmas tree lot said he suspects more people are just simply looking to shake up tradition this year.

"People want to have the warm, fuzzy feeling back, the comfort zone. A real tree in their house has an awful lot to do with that. People are fed up with COVID, with being boxed in, and the artificial tree just isn't cutting it this year," explained Terry Ferguson, long time Kiwanis Club member and manager of the Christmas tree lot.

The Canadian Christmas Tree Growers Association says farmers anticipate 2020 will be a record sales year. Association head Larry Downey says it's simple supply and demand: a shortage of trees coupled with a greater appetite from people hoping to liven up their living spaces thanks to widespread stay-at-home orders.

600 trees to be sold

In Thunder Bay, the Kiwanis Club brought in 600 trees this year, which are sold to raise money for their programming that supports underprivileged children in the city.

In 2019, the lot sold out of trees by December 11, but in years past Ferguson said he's been left to recycle trees by Boxing Day.

"Next year is going to be a different animal, because if COVID is over by next Christmas, there are going to be people going away for Christmas that aren't gonna be buying trees, and it'll be a whole different world again for us," said Ferguson.

The club usually orders the trees by mid-August for the upcoming holiday season, and it's often hard to predict what the demand will be like or how many trees will be available to order.

Ferguson said there weren't as many trees to go around this year, and even the Kiwanis club had their order of trees cut back by their supplier.

The Kiwanis Tree lot is open from noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. (Kiwanis Club of Westfort-Thunder Bay/Facebook)

"In 2009, during the financial crisis in the United States, the growers in the U.S. did not plant as many trees. The recovery in the U.S. was much faster than expected…[but] they don't have trees now," Ferguson said, explaining that many Canadian trees are sold to American companies.

The Kiwanis trees now come from a farm in southern Ontario, but Ferguson said at one point in time the Kiwanis Club grew their own trees locally.

Now, Ferguson said he brings in three different kinds of trees for the lot, including Fraser fir, Balsam fir, and a few Scotch pine trees for the "old school people."

"I've been married 46 years and our very first tree was a Scotch pine off this lot," he said.

Ferguson said he hopes Christmas tree sales continue to follow this upward trend through the coming years, but added the more than 40-year-old volunteer operation will be prepared to adapt to changing times, just like they did this year.